October 17, 2013 / 5:53 PM / 4 years ago

Toyota recalls 803,000 Camry, Avalon, Venza sedans in U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign with a logo is on display at a Toyota car sales and showroom in St. Petersburg, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is recalling about 803,000 sedans, mostly its Camry, in the United States from the model years 2012 and 2013 due to potential problems with air conditioning condensers, the company said on Thursday.

Globally, the recall involves about 885,000 Camry, Avalon and Venza sedans, including 44,000 in Canada, 10,600 in Mexico, 9,100 in Saudi Arabia and the rest scattered among 15 countries.

Water from the condenser can leak onto the airbag control module, which could cause the airbag to inflate and deploy at the wrong time, Toyota said. Also, power steering may be affected by a leaky condenser.

Toyota said the issue has led to two “minor” injuries and no accidents.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

