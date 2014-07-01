FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota U.S. June auto sales up 3.3 percent; beat expectations
#Business News
July 1, 2014 / 2:28 PM / 3 years ago

Toyota U.S. June auto sales up 3.3 percent; beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its U.S. sales in June rose 3.3 percent to 201,714 vehicles, beating analysts’ expectations of an increase of 2.7 percent.

Ford Motor Co said June industry auto sales would be about the same as a year ago, which is better than the expectations of a 3-percent decline.

Major automakers reporting so far all showed better-than-expected June sales, including General Motors Co, Ford, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Chrysler Group and Nissan Motor Co.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
