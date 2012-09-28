GM, Ford work on 9-speed, 10-speed transmissions: report

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) are jointly developing nine- and 10-speed automatic transmissions to improve the fuel economy of their models, Automotive News reported on Friday.

GM, the largest U.S. automaker, will lead the design of a nine-speed gearbox for front-wheel drive vehicles, the publication reported citing people familiar with the matter.

No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford will head the effort to develop the 10-speed transmission for rear-wheel drive vehicles such as pick-ups, SUVs and performance cars, Automotive News reported.

GM and Ford could not be immediately reached for comment.

The auto industry is scrambling to find ways to boost fuel economy by 2025, when U.S. government standards mandate that automakers show a corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) of 54.5 miles per gallon.

That translates to about 39 mpg in real world driving, or more than 70 percent higher than the average fuel economy of 22.8 mpg for the 2011 model year vehicles.