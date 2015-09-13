Fiat Chrysler is target company in labor negotiations: UAW

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) is the target company in labor negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the three Detroit automakers, the UAW said on Sunday.

Contracts for all three of the Detroit automakers, including Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N) expire late Monday night.

“All three companies are working hard toward a collective bargaining agreement. At this time, the UAW has selected FCA US LLC (the U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler) to be the lead bargaining company,” Dennis Williams, President of the UAW, said in an emailed statement.

“All three companies have been working with UAW bargaining teams toward a collective bargaining agreement and continue to do so.”

FCA officials had no comment other than to confirm the company is the lead in ongoing talks.

Traditionally, major provisions of the first contract reached are used as a pattern for the other two automakers.