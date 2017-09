A Chrysler Warren Truck Assembly sign is seen in front of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant in Warren, Michigan October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - A large United Auto Workers union hall in Kokomo, Indiana, overwhelmingly supported a new contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI), paving the way for national ratification of the deal, workers in Kokomo said on Wednesday night.

About 88 percent of production workers at UAW Local 685 voted for the four-year contract, several workers in Kokomo said.