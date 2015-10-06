FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler could lose $40 million weekly profit from strike: analyst
October 6, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler could lose $40 million weekly profit from strike: analyst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne attends a news conference in Detroit, Michigan, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) stands to lose $40 million of operating profit a week from a strike of its plants by the U.S. labor union United Auto Workers, said an analyst with the Center for Automotive Research.

Sean McAlinden, chief economist at the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based automobile industry consultancy, said the figure is based on the estimated per-vehicle profit of Fiat Chrysler autos sold in the U.S. market.

Labor costs have fallen to about 4 percent of the total price of a vehicle at Fiat Chrysler, down from 15 percent at Detroit automakers in the late 1990s, McAlinden said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
