10 months ago
UAW says will work with Trump on NAFTA reform
#U.S.
November 10, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

UAW says will work with Trump on NAFTA reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dennis Williams UAW president in his office at UAW headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. September 12, 2016.Bernie Woodall

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union will work with president-elect Donald Trump to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, its President Dennis Williams said on Thursday.

Williams told reporters that one reason Hillary Clinton lost was that she was blamed for NAFTA. The union opposed Trump's candidacy, but said his "position on trade is right on."

As a candidate, Trump vowed to force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the trade deal.

Williams said the union believes about 32 percent of union members voted for Trump. He also backed Trump's call for an infrastructure bill, saying it is "one of the most important things we can do."

Williams said he would be open to tariffs on Mexican or Chinese vehicles "as an option," but would have to evaluate the impact of tariffs on the union overall including workers at export oriented companies such as Caterpillar Inc.

Williams said the union is considering running advertisements to say "if it's not made in America don't buy it."

Reporting by Joseph White in Detroit. Writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay

