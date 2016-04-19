FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temp workers at small Ohio auto supplier plant join UAW: union
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
April 19, 2016 / 6:12 PM / a year ago

Temp workers at small Ohio auto supplier plant join UAW: union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The United Auto Workers union logo is seen on the front of the UAW Solidarity House in Detroit, Michigan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Detroit Chassis, a company that supplies axles to Ford Motor Co, agreed to let temporary workers at an Ohio plant join the United Auto Workers union after they threatened a strike that could have hit production of large Ford pickup trucks at a nearby plant, the UAW said on Tuesday.

All of the 58 workers at the Avon, Ohio plant of Detroit Chassis were hired as temporary employees, who generally get fewer benefits, lower wages and have less job security than full-time employees.

As union members, their future pay and benefits will be determined by collective bargaining.

The workers voted unanimously on Sunday to walk off the job if the company did not meet their demand to join the union, the UAW said in a statement. The UAW said a work stoppage at the Ford supplier could, within a day, have stopped production at the Ford plant in nearby Avon Lake, Ohio that makes F-650 and F-750 pickup trucks.

At Detroit Chassis’ offices in Detroit, a company official declined to comment on the union vote in Ohio. The UAW represents workers at the company’s Detroit plant as well.

The union said three-fourths of U.S. auto workers are employed by suppliers to the major automakers.

The UAW said workers at the Detroit Chassis plant were drawn to joining the union by the fact that 100 percent of them were without full-time status. Workers at the plant have been paid from $9.50 per hour to $11 per hour.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.