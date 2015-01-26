FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.D. Power sees January U.S. auto sales rising 12.4 percent
#Business News
January 26, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

J.D. Power sees January U.S. auto sales rising 12.4 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - January U.S. auto sales will rise 12.4 percent from a relatively low base a year ago, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Monday.

A year ago, January sales were pressured by severe cold and snowy weather over much of the United States. The forecast does not take into account the possible impact of a blizzard that could dump two or three feet of snow over the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

LMC Automotive forecaster Jeff Schuster said the storm “likely will have some temporary impact on auto sales for January.”

Another forecast issued on Monday, by industry research firm TrueCar, said sales will show a 13.2 percent gain in January. General Motors Co (GM.N) will have the largest year-over-year increase to sales, TrueCar said.

It said the following automakers will outpace the industry in January new vehicle sales: GM up 18.4 percent; Honda Motor Co (7267.T) up 16.8 percent; Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) up 14.8 percent; Ford Motor Co (F.N) up 14.7 percent; Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) up 13.9 percent; and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) 13.4 percent.

TrueCar said industry incentive spending, or retail price discounts, will show a drop of 10.4 percent in January.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
