VW tells dealers to stop selling some 2014 model cars
#Business News
April 9, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

VW tells dealers to stop selling some 2014 model cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker dusts a Volkswagen Passat Blue Motion Concept as visitors look on during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it will stop selling about 27,000 current model year Jettas, Beetles, Beetle Convertibles and Passats with 1.8-liter engines and automatic transmissions in North America because transmission oil may leak, the automaker said on Wednesday.

In the cars, made after February 1, an o-ring that connects the transmission cooler to the transmission is defective, which may lead to a leak of fluid. This can cause a fire risk under extreme conditions, VW said.

Of the 27,000 vehicles, 25,000 are in the United States and about 2,000 in Canada, VW said.

No fires, accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the defect, the company said.

Volkswagen said it would notify federal safety regulators and contact customers with the affected vehicles.

VW said vehicles sold outside North America were not affected.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

