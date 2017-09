Jonathan Browning, President and CEO of the Volkswagen Group of America, introduces the Volkswagen e-Golf electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DETROIT (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) U.S. Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Browning has left the company for personal reasons and is to be replaced by 51-year-old Michael Horn, the company announced from its Wolfsburg, Germany headquarters on Thursday.