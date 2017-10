An Audi A4 logo is pictured at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - German luxury car maker Audi expects to increase annual sales to 1.5 million cars earlier than the planned 2015 target date, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told reporters on Monday at the Detroit auto show.

Stadler said Audi will keep growing sales beyond 1.4 million cars this year.