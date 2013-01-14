FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cadillac ATS named 2013 North American Car of the Year
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 14, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Cadillac ATS named 2013 North American Car of the Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 2013 ATS Cadillac luxury vehicle waits to roll of the final line at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - General Motors Corp’s Cadillac ATS, a new compact sedan aimed at the popular BMW 3 Series, was named 2013 North American Car of the Year by a jury of automotive writers.

Chrysler’s Ram 1500 pickup, which was extensively redesigned for model year 2013, was named North American Truck/Utility of the Year.

Finalists for Car of the Year included the redesigned Honda Accord and Ford Fusion sedans. Truck/Utility of the Year finalists included the new Mazda CX-5 and the Ford C-Max crossovers. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.