BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s auto market is normalizing and the normalization trend seen in the country’s auto market in 2015 will continue this year, said Ian Robertson, the global chief of sales and marketing at BMW (BMWG.DE).

Robertson was speaking at the Beijing autoshow.