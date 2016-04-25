FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler targets 'significant double-digit growth' China jeep sales growth in 2016
April 25, 2016 / 4:47 AM / in a year

Fiat Chrysler targets 'significant double-digit growth' China jeep sales growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is pictured after being unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan in this May 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

BEIJING (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCA) is targeting “significant double-digit growth” for jeep sales in China this year, said Mike Manley, Chief Operating Officer for the Asia-Pacific region, speaking at the Beijing auto show.

Manley told reporters at a media event that pricing pressure in will continue in China’s sports utility vehicle market.

He said pricing pressure will continue in China’s broader car market through 2016, with most pressure on the price of passenger vehicles.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

