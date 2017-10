A logo of Honda Motor Co is seen outside the company's dealership in Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

BEIJING (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) targets selling 1.07 million vehicles in China this year, a company executive said on Monday at the Beijing autoshow.

Honda Motor and its Chinese joint venture partners sold 1.01 million vehicles in China in 2015, up 32.5 percent from the previous year.