Mercedes-Benz China sales to moderate in remainder of 2016: country head
April 25, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Mercedes-Benz China sales to moderate in remainder of 2016: country head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors look around a Mercedes-Benz's E320 L 4MATIC Sedan model during the Auto China 2016 show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China will moderate over the remainder of 2016, compared with a 39 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter, the brand’s China head said on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz’s sales in China rose three times as fast as BMW’s (BMWG.DE) in the first quarter, to make the brand the biggest seller of luxury cars globally, monthly registration figures showed earlier this month.

The latest outlook was provided by Mercedes’ China chief, Hubertus Troska, during a media roundtable at the Beijing autoshow. Mercedes is owned by Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

