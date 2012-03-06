FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW in talks with GM on future technologies: CEO
#Business News
March 6, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 6 years

BMW in talks with GM on future technologies: CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW is in talks with General Motors on future technologies such as fuel cells and may extend cooperation with PSA Peugeot Citroen on gasoline engines, Chief Executive Officer Norbert Reithofer said.

The world’s largest maker of luxury vehicles “can imagine” joining forces with a cooperation partner in North America, Reithofer told reporters on Tuesday at the Geneva Auto Show. He declined to specify what areas the talks were focusing on.

“Peugeot also has several partners for cooperation,” the CEO said. “That’s our strategy, too.”

Europe’s second biggest auto manufacturer and GM announced plans to form a global alliance on February 29, allowing the U.S. company to take a 7 percent stake in Peugeot. The French car maker and GM’s European Opel-Vauxhall division are grappling with slow sales and overcapacity in Europe.

Munich, Germany-based BMW’s joint venture with Peugeot and projects to jointly make 4-cylinder gasoline engines remains unaffected by the French company’s tie-up with GM, Reithofer said, noting that the cooperation may be extended when contracts expire in 2015.

Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

