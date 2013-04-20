FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW anticipates "normalized" growth in China this year
April 20, 2013 / 5:28 AM / in 4 years

BMW anticipates "normalized" growth in China this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers walk around cars of German premium automaker BMW at the headquarters in Munich March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE), the world’s biggest luxury carmaker, said it is targeting “upper single-digit” sales growth in China this year, a senior company official said on Saturday.

“I don’t anticipate that those rates (of about 40 percent in BMW 2012 group Chinese sales) will continue,” BMW sales chief Ian Robertson told reporters at the Shanghai auto show.

“The (Chinese) market is maturing somewhat. We’re expecting normalizing growth figures in coming years,” he said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ron Popeski

