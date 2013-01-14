FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler CEO says not in talks with China Investment Corp
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 14, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Daimler CEO says not in talks with China Investment Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz chairman Dieter Zetsche speaks on stage at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger

(Reuters) - Daimler AG is not aware of China Investment Corp’s (CIC) plans to take a stake in the company and is not in talks with CIC, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Zetsche also said Daimler was in talks with China’s BAIC Group about its role in an initial public offering of BAIC’s passenger car unit.

Earlier this month, a Chinese media report said China Investment Corp, the country’s investment vehicle, was interested in buying a stake of between 4 percent and 10 percent in Daimler.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
