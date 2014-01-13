Daimler CEO: Company may hit targeted savings before deadline

Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz cars Dieter Zetsche speaks during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

DETROIT (Reuters) - The top executive at Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) said on Monday the German automaker was likely to achieve its cost-savings target earlier than expected - and he declined to rule out the possibility the savings might exceed the company’s goals.

Speaking at the Detroit auto show, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said Daimler’s aim of achieving annual cost savings of 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion) before the end 2014 was “likely.”

“Whether we exceed it remains to be seen,” he said.