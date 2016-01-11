FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sales of Audi luxury cars could hit record in 2016: CEO
#Autos
January 11, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Sales of Audi luxury cars could hit record in 2016: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board, Audi AG, introduces the Audi h-tron Quattro concept car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Sales of Audi’s luxury cars may hit a fresh record this year helped by demand in Europe and the United States, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Global deliveries of Volkswagen’s flagship division rose to a new record of more than 1.8 million cars in 2015 from 1.74 million a year earlier.

“Audi has opportunities to grow further in 2016,” Stadler told Reuters.

World auto markets may expand around 2 percent this year with rising demand in Europe and the U.S. offsetting “volatile” market situations in Brazil, Russia and China, where overall growth this year may be “slower,” Stadler said.

Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
