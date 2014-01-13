FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says recovery of European markets takes time
#Business News
January 13, 2014

BMW says recovery of European markets takes time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMWG.DE) on Monday predicted the recovery of European markets would be a drawn-out process.

Speaking at the Detroit auto show, BMW’s head of sales, Ian Robertson, told journalists that business in Europe remained difficult and that it would take the region’s markets more time to recover.

He added that, across regions, all three of the company’s brands - BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - would continue their growth trend in 2013.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould

