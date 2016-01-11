FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler CEO cautiously optimistic about China
January 11, 2016 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler CEO cautiously optimistic about China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, USA (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Monday recent market turbulence in China, the world’s largest car market, had not impacted demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

“November was a strong month. December it looks like a growth month as well... We don’t see any negative impact in our showroom, just the opposite,” Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit Auto Show.

“We have very strong momentum. We are cautiously optimistic that momentum that we have built in the past years will continue,” Zetsche said about China demand.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

