Daimler sees continued China growth momentum for Mercedes
January 11, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler sees continued China growth momentum for Mercedes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A C-class by Daimler AG is pictured before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

DETROIT (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz luxury brand will continue to enjoy growth in China, the world’s largest auto market, Daimler board member Hubertus Troska said on Sunday.

The introduction of the new E-Class sedan in the second half of 2016 will add further growth momentum to sales which have already jumped in the past year due to demand for the GLC sports utility vehicle and new C-Class.

Troska declined to provide a sales forecast for 2016 but said recent market volatility was not a huge concern.

“We are not overly worried with what we have seen in the past days,” Troska said at a Mercedes-Benz evening event held in Detroit before the city’s auto show.

Last year Mercedes sold 373,459 vehicles in China, an increase of 33 percent compared with 2014, far outpacing the overall market, which is expected to grow by 3 percent when final 2015 sales results are tallied.

Daimler is still selling 500 Mercedes Maybach versions of the S-Class cars a month in China, Troska said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor in Detroit; Editing by Bill Rigby

