German carmakers see steady U.S. sales in 2016: VDA
January 11, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

German carmakers see steady U.S. sales in 2016: VDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at a VW dealership in the Queens borough of New York, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

DETROIT (Reuters) - Sales of German carmakers including Volkswagen <‎VOWG_p.DE>, Daimler and BMW in the United States may hold steady this year, the VDA auto industry association said on Monday.

U.S. deliveries of German manufacturers may come in at about 1.4 million cars in 2016, on par with last year, and are poised to grow over the medium term, VDA President Matthias Wissmann said at a news conference at the Detroit auto show.

‎“It is not yet possible to see the full consequences of the events surrounding diesel cars,” Wissmann said.

Overall sales of U.S. passenger cars and light trucks may increase 1 percent this year to 17.5 million autos from 17.4 million in 2015, he said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
