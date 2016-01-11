FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda to launch plug-in hybrid in North America by 2018: CEO
#Autos
January 11, 2016 / 4:28 PM / 2 years ago

Honda to launch plug-in hybrid in North America by 2018: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda Motor Co President and Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo walks under the company logo as he gives a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, in this October 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

DETROIT (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to launch a plug-in hybrid vehicle in North America by 2018 in response to increasingly tough and more stringent U.S. fuel economy requirements, the company’s top executive said at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo said the company is also considering pure, all-electric battery cars for the market.

Along with a fuel-cell car, Hachigo said Honda will focus on plug-in and electric vehicle models to meet the tough new fuel-economy requirements.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

