Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne gives opening remarks during the FCA Investors Day at Chrysler World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he expects the car markets in Europe, Brazil and the United States to post single-digit growth in 2015.

“All (these) markets will grow ... but at single digits,” he told journalists at the Detroit auto show.