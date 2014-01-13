FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marchionne: top-selling U.S. Fiat dealers to get first batch of Alfas
#Business News
January 13, 2014

Marchionne: top-selling U.S. Fiat dealers to get first batch of Alfas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The head of Fiat SpA FIA.MI said on Monday that the company’s top-performing U.S. dealers will get the first tranche of Alfa Romeo vehicles when the sporty Italian brand is reintroduced to the U.S. market this spring.

Speaking at the Detroit auto show, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said a second Alfa model will come to the United States in 2015 but he did not say which one.

The first model scheduled to appear in Fiat showrooms - the 4C - will be the first Alfa Romeo to be sold in the United States in nearly two decades.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
