Fiat CEO says has had informal talks on Chrysler financing
March 5, 2013 / 10:29 AM / in 5 years

Fiat CEO says has had informal talks on Chrysler financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian car maker Fiat's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne shakes the hands of employees during the Maserati new opening plant in Turin, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

GENEVA (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI has talked to banks about financing for the buyout of a Chrysler stake, the company’s chief executive said.

We have met with banks to discuss financing for Fiat’s planned buyout of the remaining stake in Chrysler the Italian company does not own, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said at a press conference at the Geneva car show.

“We found that many banks are willing to help,” he said.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark. Editing by Jane Merriman

