FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler CEO says company not in merger talks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2015 / 4:38 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO says company not in merger talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N)(FCHA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he is not in talks with another automaker on a merger, but that there needs to be consolidation throughout the industry to develop new products.

Marchionne said cooperative work among automakers is needed because of the advanced technology in vehicles, in particular the need for better fuel economy and emissions cuts.

He also called for an easing of the 2025 fuel economy targets by the U.S. government to give automakers more time to meet them. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is going to conduct a review of the targets by 2018, and Marchionne said he expects other automakers to lobby the EPA as well.

Marchionne made his comments at a press conference at the Detroit Auto Show.

Marchionne also said a bond issue may accompany a Ferrari initial public offering in the second quarter.

A secondary listing in Europe may accompany a primary U.S. listing of the luxury sports car brand, he added. He did not say where a secondary listing may take place.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.