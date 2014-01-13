FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to double hybrid offerings by 2020: development chief
#Business News
January 13, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Ford to double hybrid offerings by 2020: development chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DETROIT (Reuters) - The top development executive at Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday that the U.S. automaker plans to double its hybrid offerings by 2020.

Speaking at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Raj Nair said a growing appetite in China and Europe for clean vehicles would drive the trend.

“We’re going to double the number of hybrid offerings globally by the end of this decade,” Nair said. “And a key aspect of this is offering hybrids at a global scale and in particular offering hybrid vehicle choice to our customers in China and Europe who are also now starting to exhibit a desire for electrified powertrains and improving greenhouse gases in particular in those markets.”

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Matthew Lewis

