BMW CEO faints on stage at Frankfurt auto show
#Autos
September 15, 2015 / 7:48 AM / 2 years ago

BMW CEO faints on stage at Frankfurt auto show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW’s (BMWG.DE) new chief executive, Harald Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported.

Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW’s latest models during a news conference. Two men escorted him off stage. Kruger was able to walk.

A BMW spokesman said over the public address system: “I‘m a bit lost for words.”

It was the first appearance at a major auto show by Krueger, who took the helm as CEO in May.

BMW later said: “Harald Krueger experienced a moment of dizziness. As a result, the press conference was cancelled in order that Mr Krueger could be examined by a doctor. Mr Krueger’s health is stable and he is recovering well.”

Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner took over the press roundtable.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Mark Potter

