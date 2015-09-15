FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler sees no risk of overcapacity in China yet
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 15, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler sees no risk of overcapacity in China yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche speaks during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler (DAIGn.DE), maker of Mercedes cars, has not revised its production plans for China and currently sees no risk of overcapacity at its plants there, it said on Tuesday.

“If anything, we have a lack of capacity, not overcapacity in China,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show.

He added that sales had risen significantly in China this month so far and he was confident for 2016.

Unlike rival luxury carmakers BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler is still on a strong growth path in China thanks to a series of new model launches and the fact that it was later to enter the market and is starting from a lower base.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.