#Business News
September 10, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

No need for German-style works council at U.S. plant: Daimler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) sees no need for a German-style works council at its U.S. plant in Tuscaloosa, the production chief for the carmaker’s Mercedes brand said on Tuesday.

“We just don’t need it,” Andreas Renschler told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show.

Renschler added that while he was “no fan” of the idea, management would remain neutral and leave the decision to workers whether to organize themselves.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
