Volkswagen CEO says still seeking new finance chief

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has not yet found a successor to finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch, who will become the carmaker’s next chairman, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Monday.

Asked by Reuters TV whether VW had found a successor for Poetsch, Winterkorn said:‎ “We will answer questions on personnel when they are resolved.” He gave no more details in the interview at the Frankfurt auto show.

VW said earlier this month that Poetsch would become its next chairman, putting Europe’s biggest carmaker on course for calmer waters after rival factions including ousted chairman Ferdinand Piech united to back him.

It had already paved the way for Winterkorn to serve two extra years as CEO until the end of 2018.

Management uncertainty had weighed on VW since Piech was ousted in a power struggle with Winterkorn over strategy.

But industry experts fear the management reshuffle may fail to generate the momentum VW needs to improve margins and its performance in the United States -- problems that have been amplified recently by slumping sales in China.