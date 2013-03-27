Volvo to launch first new car with Geely in late 2014: CEO

CEO of Volvo Cars Hakan Samuelsson speaks during the 'International CAR Symposium' in Bochum January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Car will introduce its first all-new vehicle as a unit of China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd GEELY.UL in late 2014, Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said on Wednesday.

The new model will be a successor to the Volvo XC90 crossover vehicle, Samuelsson told Reuters on the sidelines of the New York auto show.

Volvo is also jointly developing with Geely a new compact platform. A platform is a common underpinning that is generally used on several different vehicle models.

