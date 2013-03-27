Volvo to launch first new car with Geely in late 2014: CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Car will introduce its first all-new vehicle as a unit of China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd GEELY.UL in late 2014, Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said on Wednesday.
The new model will be a successor to the Volvo XC90 crossover vehicle, Samuelsson told Reuters on the sidelines of the New York auto show.
Volvo is also jointly developing with Geely a new compact platform. A platform is a common underpinning that is generally used on several different vehicle models.
(This story is corrected with name of Volvo parent company In first paragraph)
Reporting by Paul Lienert in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick