Audi CEO says February car sales "clearly lower" than in January

The rear end of a 2013 Audi R8 is seen at the Washington Auto show February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

GENEVA (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi luxury division suffered a clear drop in February vehicle sales, a figure partially distorted by a statistical effect, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said on Monday.

Deliveries were “clearly lower” than in January when sales surged 16.3 percent to 111,750 cars as Chinese New Year festivities took place last month, Stadler told Reuters at the Geneva auto show.

VW’s flagship luxury brand still managed a “single-digit” increase in percentage terms, the CEO said, without being more specific.