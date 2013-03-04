FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi CEO says February car sales "clearly lower" than in January
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 4, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Audi CEO says February car sales "clearly lower" than in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The rear end of a 2013 Audi R8 is seen at the Washington Auto show February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

GENEVA (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi luxury division suffered a clear drop in February vehicle sales, a figure partially distorted by a statistical effect, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said on Monday.

Deliveries were “clearly lower” than in January when sales surged 16.3 percent to 111,750 cars as Chinese New Year festivities took place last month, Stadler told Reuters at the Geneva auto show.

VW’s flagship luxury brand still managed a “single-digit” increase in percentage terms, the CEO said, without being more specific.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.