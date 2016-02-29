FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German autos association lifts forecast for China growth
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 29, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

German autos association lifts forecast for China growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A ring road is congested with traffic in Beijing, China, in this November 18, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmakers’ association VDA raised its forecast for 2016 growth of China’s car market to 6 percent, citing a pickup of sales there in the fourth quarter.

“The Chinese passenger car market has switched on turbo gear again since October,” VDA President Matthias Wissmann said in a statement on Monday, as he attended the Geneva car show.

In December, VDA had said it expected car sales in China to grow by 2 percent this year.

VDA also said on Monday it expected sales of light vehicles in the United States to reach 17.5 million this year from 17.44 million in 2016, while it sees global car sales growing by 2 percent to 80 million.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.