5 months ago
PSA chooses LG and China's CATL for batteries in future hybrid car
March 7, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 5 months ago

PSA chooses LG and China's CATL for batteries in future hybrid car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA has chosen LG and Chinese company CATL as its partners in the future manufacture of hybrid and electric vehicles, a PSA executive told Reuters at the Geneva auto show.

PSA's Gilles Le Borgne said LG would provide the battery for the future DS7 Crossback hybrid model due to come out in 2019, while CATL would also be involved in the production.

Earlier this week, PSA struck a deal to buy Opel from General Motors, creating a new European car company to challenge market leader Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Mark Potter

