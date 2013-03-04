FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota sees profit in European auto business in fiscal 2012-13
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 4, 2013 / 5:14 PM / in 5 years

Toyota sees profit in European auto business in fiscal 2012-13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A visitor walking past cars is reflected on a Toyota car at the company's showroom in Tokyo February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

GENEVA (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) automotive business in Europe will be profitable during its current fiscal year for the first time since 2007, Didier Leroy, the head of the Japanese automaker’s European operations, said on Monday.

The company believes its car business will continue to be profitable during its fiscal 2013 year, buoyed by new models and the growing popularity of hybrids in Europe, Leroy said during a media roundtable a day before the opening of the Geneva car show.

Toyota’s fiscal 2012 ends in March.

Hybrids will account for at least 17 percent of its sales in Europe this year, he said, up from 13 percent in 2012.

Analysts said the weak yen is now allowing the company to offer higher incentives on its models, while still maintaining a good profit margin. Leroy said the automaker is enjoying the benefits of the weak yen, but that this is not a part of the automaker’s long-term strategy.

“We don’t want to build our business model on the currency situation,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.