March 2, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

VW group sales exceed 1.5 million cars in Jan-Feb period: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a slum, at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

GENEVA (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) sold more than 1.5 million cars across its multi-brand group in the first two months of 2015, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Monday.

The German manufacturer has had a “promising start” into the year, Winterkorn said at an event in Geneva on the eve of the annual auto show, adding two-month group deliveries exceeded the 1.5 million mark for the first-ever time.

Europe’s largest automotive group said last month it was bracing for a “challenging year” after reporting that sales at its core namesake brand fell for a fourth straight month in January.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

