Nissan's Infiniti to start producing new SUV in China next year
November 17, 2017 / 1:22 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Nissan's Infiniti to start producing new SUV in China next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s (7201.T) premium brand Infiniti will start producing a new crossover SUV in China next year, using existing manufacturing capacity in the northeastern city of Dalian. 

Nissan signs are seen outside a Nissan auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The new sport-utility vehicle would be the third Infiniti vehicle model to be produced locally in China, the Hong Kong-headquartered brand’s No.2 market after the United States. 

The company did not provide any more details about the SUV in a statement seen by Reuters.

Infiniti is expected to announce the move as early as at a planned press briefing at the Guangzhou auto show on Friday.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
