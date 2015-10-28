Nissan CEO Ghosn: sees China economic slowdown as temporary

Carlos Ghosn, CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance speaks in front of the Nissan IDS concept car during a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he was not worried about the longer-term potential of the Chinese economy, characterizing the recent slowdown as a temporary correction.

“I think this is a temporary slowdown,” Ghosn, who also heads Nissan’s French partner, Renault SA (RENA.PA), told Reuters at the Tokyo Motor Show when asked about the world’s second-biggest economy.

“The economy in China has been growing so fast, from time to time it needs a period to retune. That’s what’s taking place today,” he said in an interview.

“I‘m absolutely not worried about the potential of China in the mid- to long term, particularly in the auto industry.”