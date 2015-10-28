FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan CEO Ghosn: sees China economic slowdown as temporary
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 28, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan CEO Ghosn: sees China economic slowdown as temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance speaks in front of the Nissan IDS concept car during a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he was not worried about the longer-term potential of the Chinese economy, characterizing the recent slowdown as a temporary correction.

“I think this is a temporary slowdown,” Ghosn, who also heads Nissan’s French partner, Renault SA (RENA.PA), told Reuters at the Tokyo Motor Show when asked about the world’s second-biggest economy.

“The economy in China has been growing so fast, from time to time it needs a period to retune. That’s what’s taking place today,” he said in an interview.

“I‘m absolutely not worried about the potential of China in the mid- to long term, particularly in the auto industry.”

Reporting by Paul Ingrassia and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.