FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kia Motors aims to boost U.S. market share, sales in 2013: executive
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Detroit Auto Show
January 16, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

Kia Motors aims to boost U.S. market share, sales in 2013: executive

Norihiko Shirouzu

1 Min Read

A model, with an image of KIA President and Chief Design Officer Peter Schreyer atop his head, presents the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corp will aim to grow market share in the United States this year, a senior U.S. sales executive said on Tuesday.

“I am confident we will do well from a market share perspective,” Tom Loveless, executive vice president of sales for Kia’s U.S. sales unit, said on the sidelines of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Last year, the overall U.S. light vehicle market grew 13 percent to about 14.5 million vehicles. Kia’s market share of the market, according to Loveless, increased to 3.85 percent, marking the 18th consecutive year of share growth, and its sales rose to 557,599 vehicles.

“Our goal in 2013 is to gain share for the 19th year,” he said.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.