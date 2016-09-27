FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fiat Chrysler CEO cancels Paris auto show appearance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO cancels Paris auto show appearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne attends the celebration of the production launch of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan at the FCA Windsor Assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, May 6, 2016.Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN/DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has canceled his appearance at the Paris auto show, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday without giving any details.

Marchionne, who also serves as CEO and chairman of luxury sportscar brand Ferrari (RACE.MI) (RACE.N), was meant to meet with journalists on Thursday.

"The media availability with Sergio Marchionne on Sept. 29 at the Paris Motor Show has been canceled," FCA (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) said in a statement. A spokesperson later added that Marchionne would not be coming to the show at all.

A year ago, Marchionne canceled his appearance at the Frankfurt auto show after FCA was picked as the target company in labor talks in the United States.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.