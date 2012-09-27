Fiat CEO says has not asked for aid from Italy, EU

PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat SpA FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday the Italian carmaker had not asked for aid from Italy or the European Union.

Marchionne also reiterated his call for pan-European coordination to reduce auto plant overcapacity, which is putting pressure on carmakers struggling with flagging sales as austerity measures hit consumer spending.

“We have a collective responsibility in the industry to carry out a progressive restructuring, at European level,” Marchionne told a news conference at the Paris auto show.