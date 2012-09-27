FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO says has not asked for aid from Italy, EU
September 27, 2012

Fiat CEO says has not asked for aid from Italy, EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat SpA FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday the Italian carmaker had not asked for aid from Italy or the European Union.

Marchionne also reiterated his call for pan-European coordination to reduce auto plant overcapacity, which is putting pressure on carmakers struggling with flagging sales as austerity measures hit consumer spending.

“We have a collective responsibility in the industry to carry out a progressive restructuring, at European level,” Marchionne told a news conference at the Paris auto show.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

