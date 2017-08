A Volkswagen logo is pictured at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) expects sales of its VW-branded cars to rise this year, brand chief Herbert Diess said on Thursday at the Paris car show.

"‎VW is getting back on track. We are dealing with the current challenges," Diess said at a press conference.