The Volkswagen logo is pictured at the booth of German carmaker Volkswagen at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) sold more than 7.5 million passenger cars and heavy trucks between January and September, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Wednesday at the Paris auto show.

Eur‎ope’s largest automaker is “well on the way” to achieving a target of 10 million vehicle sales this year, four years earlier than originally planned, the CEO said at a group event on the eve of the Paris show.