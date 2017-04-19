FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 4 months ago

Daimler says yet to choose semiconductor partner for autonomous cars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Women hold translation equipment during a Daimler's event ahead of the Shanghai Autoshow in Shanghai, China April 18, 2017.Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - German automaker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) has yet to select a semiconductor provider for its autonomous cars' development partnership with supplier Robert Bosch [ROBG.UL], Mercedes-Benz research and development chief Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Daimler and Bosch announced a strategic partnership to develop self-driving cars.

"We have not selected the computing supplier, and there are several capable options in the market," Kaellenius told reporters at a roundtable discussion at the Shanghai Motor Show.

"We are working with several partners in pre-development. What we see being available in the coming years looks very promising," he said.

Semiconductor manufacturers including Intel Corp (INTC.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O), and Qualcomm (QCOM.O) have started expanding their automotive product offerings in recent months as self-driving cars drive an "arms race" among suppliers.

Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

